FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ash Grove receives third party offer at value of $3.7 bln to $3.8 bln
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2017 / 3:38 AM / in 14 days

BRIEF-Ash Grove receives third party offer at value of $3.7 bln to $3.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ash Grove Cement Co

* Ash Grove cement company provides updates regarding pending acquisition by crh plc

* Received preliminary, non-binding competing proposal from third party to buy co at indicated enterprise value of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion​

* Board of directors of Ash Grove has determined that such proposal could reasonably be expected to result in a superior proposal​

* Special meeting for vote on merger agreement with CRH Plc set for November 1, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.