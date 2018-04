BRIEF-Ash Sharqiyah Development Signs MOU To Acquire Real Estate Properties

April 10 (Reuters) - ASH SHARQIYAH DEVELOPMENT CO:

* SIGNS MOU WITH OMAR SALEH BABUKER TO ACQUIRE TWO FULLY OWNED INCOME-GENERATING REAL ESTATE PROPERTIES IN RIYADH

* IN ADDITION TO BABUKER SUPERMARKET CHAIN BY INCREASING CO’S CAPITAL, ISSUING SHARES WITH VALUE OF ASSETS TO BE ACQUIRED IN FAVOR OF OMAR SALEH BABUKER

* TERMS OF MEMORANDUM EXPIRES AFTER ONE YEAR FROM SIGNATURE DATE WITH OPTION TO EXTEND BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT

* TARGET IS TO COMPLETE THE TRANSACTION BEFORE OCT 30

* HAS APPOINTED ALDUKHEIL FINANCIAL GROUP AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR TRANSACTION