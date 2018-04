April 5 (Reuters) - Ashanti Gold Corp:

* BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ARRANGED A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 15,000,000 UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.15 PER UNIT

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING ARE INTENDED TO BE USED TO FUND EXPLORATION COSTS ON KOSSANTO EAST PROPERTY IN MALI​

* IN AGREEMENTS ON COMPANY'S PROJECTS IN GHANA​