Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ashanti Sankofa Inc:

* ASHANTI SANKOFA INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ASHANTI SANKOFA - PROCEEDING WITH A NON- BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 16.7 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.03 PER UNIT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $500,000