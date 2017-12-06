FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ashburton Investments To Merge India Equity Opportunities Fund With IIFL AMC's Fund
Sections
Featured
House tax positions begin to emerge ahead of Senate talks
Politics
House tax positions begin to emerge ahead of Senate talks
Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices, escalating spat
Technology
Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices, escalating spat
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
Business
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2017 / 10:38 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

BRIEF-Ashburton Investments To Merge India Equity Opportunities Fund With IIFL AMC's Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ashburton Investments:

* ASHBURTON INVESTMENTS TO MERGE INDIA EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND WITH IIFL AMC‘S FUND Source text - Ashburton Investments, the asset management arm of the FirstRand group and IIFL Asset Management (IIFL AMC) have signed binding agreements to merge the Ashburton India Equity Opportunities Fund* into the IIFL India Equity Opportunities Fund* (UCIT’s based in Luxemburg). The merger is subject to all necessary regulatory and board approvals. Investors can continue to access the fund as normal and no action is required from existing investors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.