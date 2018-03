March 2 (Reuters) - Ashford Inc:

* ASHFORD ANNOUNCES $35 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY

* ASHFORD INC - ‍ CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A 3-YEAR REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, BEARS INTEREST AT A RANGE OF 3.0% - 3.50% OVER LIBOR

* ASHFORD INC - ‍ A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION TO CREDIT FACILITY SUBJECT TO SATISFACTION OF CERTAIN CONDITIONS​

* ASHFORD INC - ‍ NEW FACILITY INCLUDES OPPORTUNITY TO EXPAND BORROWING CAPACITY BY UP TO $40 MILLION TO AGGREGATE OF $75 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: