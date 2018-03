March 12 (Reuters) - Ashford Inc:

* ASHFORD ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT PROMOTIONS

* SAYS JEREMY J. WELTER APPOINTED COO AND CO-PRESIDENT

* ‍ DOUGLAS KESSLER WILL CONTINUE TO BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT OF ASHFORD TRUST​

* KESSLER, APPOINTED TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF SENIOR MANAGING DIRECTOR AT ASHFORD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)