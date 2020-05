May 2 (Reuters) - Ashford Inc:

* ASHFORD GROUP OF COMPANIES TAKES ACTION TO MEET CHANGED PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES

* ASHFORD INC-CO, ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS WILL RETURN ALL FUNDS PROVIDED BY SBA’S PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM

* ASHFORD-TO RETURN FUNDS PROVIDED BY SBA DUE TO AGENCY'S RECENTLY CHANGED RULES, INCONSISTENT FEDERAL GUIDANCE THAT PUT COMPANIES AT COMPLIANCE RISK