FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime announces finalization of strategy for non-core hotels
Sections
Featured
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Exchange-traded funds
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 10:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime announces finalization of strategy for non-core hotels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc announces finalization of strategy for non-core hotels

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - ‍reached terms with Marriott to convert its courtyard san francisco downtown hotel to an autograph collection property​

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - ‍has listed renaissance tampa for sale and has engaged placenia group to market property to potential buyers​

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - deal with Marriott calls for courtyard San Francisco to be converted to autograph hotel by dec 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.