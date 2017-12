Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc:

* ASHFORD HOSPITALITY PRIME SAYS BOARD GRANTED A REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO ACQUIRE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF UP TO $50 MILLION- SEC FILING

* ASHFORD HOSPITALITY PRIME INC - BOARD'S AUTHORIZATION REPLACED ANY PREVIOUS REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATIONS. Source text: (bit.ly/2AvL6Ni)