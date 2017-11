BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.37

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.37

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - ‍comparable revpar for all hotels decreased 5.3% to $211.36 during q3​

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - ‍comparable revpar for all hotels not under renovation decreased 2.9% to $204.72 during q3​

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - ‍company does not expect its uncovered losses from recent hurricanes to exceed $5 million​

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - ‍qtrly total revenue $108.1 million versus $99.7 million