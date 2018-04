April 9 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc:

* ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST SAYS ‍ON APRIL 9, REFINANCED MORTGAGE LOAN WITH AN EXISTING OUTSTANDING BALANCE TOTALING ABOUT $972 MLN - SEC FILING

* ‍ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC - ‍NEW LOAN TOTALS $985 MLN AND IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ANNUAL INTEREST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $11 MLN​