Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc:

* ASHFORD PRIME REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.31

* ASHFORD HOSPITALITY PRIME - Q4‍​ COMPARABLE REVPAR FOR ALL HOTELS THAT DID NOT INCUR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION CLAIMS DECREASED 1.1% TO $174.39

* QTRLY ‍​ COMPARABLE REVPAR FOR ALL HOTELS NOT UNDER RENOVATION DECREASED 2.7% TO $181.23