FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 22 days
BRIEF-Ashford to buy stake in co that conducts business of J&S audio visual
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
NAFTA
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 9:05 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Ashford to buy stake in co that conducts business of J&S audio visual

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Ashford Inc

* Ashford - to buy controlling interest in privately held co that conducts business of J&S audio visual in United States, Mexico, and Dominican Republic​

* Ashford Inc - deal for ‍approximately $17.1 million in cash and $4.3 million of Ashford common stock consideration​

* Company expects to finance investment with a term loan of approximately $12 million

* Ashford Inc - ‍after giving effect to transaction, Ashford will own approximately an 85% interest in common equity of J&S​

* Ashford Inc - ‍expects J&S to initially contribute approximately $1.77 to its adjusted net income per diluted share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.