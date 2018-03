March 1 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc:

* ASHFORD TRUST REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* COMPARABLE REVPAR INCREASED 3.9% FOR ALL HOTELS IN Q4

* COMPARABLE REVPAR INCREASED 5.8% FOR ALL HOTELS NOT UNDER RENOVATION IN Q4

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.21 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: