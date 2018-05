Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc:

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.28

* Q1 COMPARABLE REVPAR INCREASED 2.5% FOR ALL HOTELS NOT UNDER RENOVATION

* NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS WAS $36.9 MILLION OR $0.39 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR QUARTER

* COMPARABLE REVPAR DECREASED 0.2% TO $119.92 DURING QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: