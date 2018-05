BRIEF-Ashland Global Q2 Adj EPS $1.06 From Continuing Operations

May 1 (Reuters) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc:

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.06 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* RAISED ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018 TO A RANGE OF $3.30 - $3.50 PER SHARE

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.04 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* QTRLY SALES GREW 21 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $974 MILLION

* REITERATED OUTLOOK FOR MORE THAN $220 MILLION IN FREE CASH FLOW IN FISCAL 2018

* ANNOUNCED A PROGRAM TO ELIMINATE A TOTAL OF $120 MILLION OF EXISTING CORPORATE &SPECIALTY INGREDIENTS SG&A EXPENSES

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.87, REVENUE VIEW $956.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.17 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S