BRIEF-Ashland Global Says Will Explore Strategic Alternatives For Its Composites Segment

March 20 (Reuters) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc:

* ASHLAND GLOBAL SAYS WILL EXPLORE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ITS COMPOSITES SEGMENT - SEC FILING

* ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS SAYS BOARD AUTHORIZED NEW $1 BILLION COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY - SEC FILING

* ASHLAND GLOBAL - WILL EXPLORE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES ALSO FOR BDO MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN MARL, GERMANY, RELATED MERCHANT I&S PRODUCTS​

* ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC - NEW STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM, WHICH HAD $500 MILLION REMAINING

* ASHLAND GLOBAL - INTENDS TO EVALUATE ALL OPTIONS FOR COMPOSITES SEGMENT, BDO MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN GERMANY​, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL SALE​

* ASHLAND GLOBAL - ‍INTENDS TO TAKE ACTIONS TO ELIMINATE STRANDED COSTS FROM POTENTIAL SALE OF COMPOSITES, BDO MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN MARL, GERMANY​

* ASHLAND - EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM POTENTIAL SALE OF COMPOSITES, BDO MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN GERMANY TO REPAY DEBT AND REPURCHASE SHARES

* ASHLAND GLOBAL - ‍PLANS TO RETAIN ITS BDO PLANT IN LIMA, OHIO, TO ENSURE CONSISTENT SUPPLY FOR ASHLAND’S INTERNAL NEEDS​

* ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍OUTLOOK FOR YEAR HAS NOT CHANGED​

* ASHLAND GLOBAL - RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

* ASHLAND GLOBAL - GIVEN STRONG PERFORMANCE OF BUSINESSES AND RECENT TAX REFORM CHANGES, "WE BELIEVE IT IS THE RIGHT TIME TO INITIATE THIS REVIEW"