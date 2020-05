May 18 (Reuters) - HONG KONG GOVERNMENT

* SAYS IT RE-APPOINTS ASHLEY ALDER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION

* SAYS THE RE-APPOINTMENT TERM IS OF THREE YEARS, FROM OCTOBER 1, 2020 TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 Source text in English: bit.ly/2ZkuPG9 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)