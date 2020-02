BRIEF-Ashley House Announces Withdrawal Of Listing From Nex Exchange Growth Market

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ashley House PLC:

* ASHLEY HOUSE PLC - ASHLEY HOUSE IS PROVIDING NOTICE TO WITHDRAW ITS LISTING FROM NEX EXCHANGE GROWTH MARKET

* ASHLEY HOUSE PLC - COMPANY BELIEVES IT IS CURRENTLY UNNECESSARY TO MAINTAIN A DUAL LISTING

* ASHLEY HOUSE PLC - WITHDRAWAL OF TRADING ON NEX IS EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT FROM 8.00AM ON MONDAY 26 MARCH

* ASHLEY HOUSE PLC - COMPANY’S SHARES WILL REMAIN ADMITTED TO TRADING ON AIM

* ASHLEY HOUSE- CONTINUES TO PURSUE FUNDING REQUIRED BOTH TO MEET ONGOING WORKING CAPITAL COMMITMENTS, TO SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING STRATEGY

* ASHLEY HOUSE- “FUNDING REQUIREMENT WOULD NOT BE QUITE SO URGENT” IF CO RECEIVED PAYMENTS FROM “TWO LARGE OVERDUE DEBTORS” WITH RECEIVABLE OVER £1M

* ASHLEY HOUSE PLC - COMPANY IS PURSUING LEGAL REMEDIES IN AN ATTEMPT TO RECOVER THESE DEBTS

* ASHLEY HOUSE PLC - CONTINUES TO LOOK TO DISPOSE OF NON-CORE ASSETS AND CONTINUES COST CUTTING MEASURES TO HELP ITS CASH POSITION