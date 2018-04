BRIEF-Ashmore Says Became Aware Of Sale Of Assets Of Bedfordbury

April 17 (Reuters) - Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd :

* BOARD BECAME AWARE OF SALE OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF ASSETS OF BEDFORDBURY TO WHICH IT HAS INDIRECT EXPOSURE THROUGH ITS FUND INVESTMENTS

* AGREED PRICE OF SALE WAS MARGINALLY ABOVE LATEST VALUATION ATTRIBUTED TO ASSET BY COMPANY.

* INDIRECT EXPOSURE TO BEDFORDBURY REPRESENTS JUST OVER 32% OF COMPANY’S NAV AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017

* ALL CASH PROCEEDS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED BY BEDFORDBURY; ANTICIPATED THAT CASH WILL BE UPSTREAMED TO AGOL DURING Q2 2018