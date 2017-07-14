FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2017 / 6:07 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Ashmore says total assets up 5 pct in fourth quarter

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Ashmore Group Plc

* Assets under management increased by $2.8 billion during quarter to end-June.

* Saw positive investment performance of $1.6 billion and net inflows of $1.2 billion.

* Total assets at end-June were $58.7 billion.

* Net inflows were delivered in blended debt, corporate debt, equities and alternatives.

* Flows were flat in external debt, multi-asset and overlay/liquidity.

* Local currency experienced a net outflow as a consequence of a large institutional account redemption.

* Saw positive investment performance across fixed income and equities, with particularly strong performance in local currency and external debt.

* Performance was flat in multi-asset, alternatives and overlay/liquidity. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

