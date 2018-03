March 21 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd:

* SAYS ASHOK LEYLAND GETS ORDERS FOR 2100 BUSES FROM INSTITUTE OF ROAD TRANSPORT TAMIL NADU

* SAYS ORDER SIZE IS ABOUT 3.21 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS ORDER TO BE SUPPLIED DURING THE FIRST HALF OF 2018-19.