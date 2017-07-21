BRIEF-Ashok Leyland June-qtr profit down 62 pct

July 21 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd:

* June quarter profit 1.11 billion rupees versus profit of 2.91 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 1.69 billion rupees

* June quarter total income 45.53 billion rupees versus 45.70 billion rupees

* Says June-quarter exceptional item 125.7 million rupees

* Says in quarter profitability lower primarily due to richer mix and exchange gain on swap contracts in q1 last year

* Next 3 quarters look promising as demand is expected to pick up on the back of government spending on infra and positive gst impact

Source text - bit.ly/2gPjNDZ

Further company coverage: