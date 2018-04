April 13 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd:

* SAYS CO WINS ORDER FOR 10X10 VEHICLES TO CARRY SMERCH ROCKETS

* INITIAL ORDER IS WORTH OVER 1 BILLION RUPEES; CONTRACT FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE IS FOR CO'S HIGH MOBILITY 10X10 VEHICLES Source text: bit.ly/2Hm0qyk Further company coverage: