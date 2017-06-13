FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Ashtead Group posts higher full-year profit
June 13, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ashtead Group posts higher full-year profit

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc:

* FY underlying rental revenue 2.9012 billion stg versus 2.2603 billion stg

* FY underlying pretax profit 793.4 million stg versus 645.3 million stg year ago

* ‍Through period, 437 mln stg spent on bolt-on acquisitions (2016: 65 mln stg)​

* ‍Proposed final dividend of 22.75 pence, making 27.5 pence for full year, up 22 pct (2016: 22.5 pence)​

* ‍"Our markets remain good and spring has seen a good seasonal uplift in fleet on rent, with record levels of physical utilisation for this time of year"​

* "‍Expect a similar level of capital expenditure in 2017/18, consistent with our 2021 strategic plan"​

* ‍"With both divisions performing well and a strong balance sheet to support our plans, board continues to look to medium term with confidence"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

