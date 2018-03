BRIEF-Ashtead Group Says Qtrly Profit Before Taxation 205.1 Million STG

March 6 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc:

* SAYS EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR YEAR TO BE TOWARDS UPPER END OF OUR GUIDANCE (C. £1.2 BILLION)

* SAYS ANTICIPATE A SIMILAR LEVEL OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO THIS YEAR AS WE EXECUTE ON OUR STRATEGIC PLAN THROUGH TO 2021

* SAYS ANTICIPATE FULL YEAR RESULTS TO BE LINE WITH PRIOR EXPECTATIONS.

* SAYS QTRLY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 205.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 178.7 MILLION STG

* SAYS QTRLY REVENUE 916.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 804.5 MILLION STG

* Q3 UNDERLYING EBITDA OF ‍408.8​ MILLION STG VERSUS. 366.9 MILLION STG AS REPORTED A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: