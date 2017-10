BRIEF-Ashtead posts Q1 pretax profit of 229 mln stg

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc

* Q1 PRETAX PROFIT 229 MILLION STG VERSUS 178 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRETAX PROFIT ‍228.9​ MILLION STG VERSUS 177.9 MILLION STG IN Q1 2016

* Q1 UNDERLYING RENTAL REVENUE ‍828.8​ MILLION STG VERSUS 660.8 MILLION STG IN Q1 2016

* Q1 ‍377​ MILLION STG OF CAPITAL INVESTED IN THE BUSINESS (Q1 2016: 328 MILLION STG)

* Q1 NET DEBT TO EBITDA LEVERAGE OF ‍1.7​ TIMES (Q1 2016: 1.7 TIMES)

* ‍IT IS TOO EARLY TO ATTEMPT TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OF HURRICANES HARVEY AND IRMA ACCURATELY ON OUR BUSINESS​

* ‍EVIDENT THAT HURRICANES WILL RESULT IN AN INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR OUR FLEET AND WE WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE AT END OF Q2​

* ‍WE EXPECT THAT IMPACT WILL HELP TO UNDERPIN CURRENT MARKET ASSUMPTIONS IN OUR 2021 PLAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: