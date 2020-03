BRIEF-Asia Cement (China) Holdings Posts FY Profit Attributable of RMB3,147.3 Mln

March 24 (Reuters) - Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corp :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB3,147.3 MILLION VERSUS RMB2,420.8 MILLION

* FY REVENUE INCREASED BY ABOUT 11% TO RMB12,608.7 MLN

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 OF RMB50 CENTS PER SHARE

* DOWNSTREAM CONSTRUCTION SECTOR HAD STOPPED ITS ACTIVITIES IN MOST OF REGIONS AS AT MID- FEB

* DOWNSTREAM DEMAND WILL STILL BE GRADUALLY RECOVERING BEFORE Q2

* GROUP EXPECTS CEMENT DEMAND WILL SHRINK IN Q1 OF 2020

* AS CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC OCCURRED DURING LOW SEASON OF CEMENT DEMAND, ITS IMPACT WAS RELATIVELY MINIMAL

* GROUP EXPECTS CEMENT DEMAND WILL RECOVER IN Q2, AND REMAIN AT PEAK SEASON LEVEL IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR