BRIEF-Asia Commercial Says Likely To Make Net Loss For FY

March 19 (Reuters) - Asia Commercial Holdings Ltd:

* LIKELY TO MAKE NET LOSS FOR FY AS COVID-19 MANIFESTED ACROSS HONG KONG & CHINA WHERE MAJOR BUSINESSES OF GROUP ARE LOCATED

* GROUP’S REVENUE FOR FEBRUARY 2020 PLUNGED SHARPLY BY AROUND 75% TO AROUND HK$19 MILLION

* BELIEVES SITUATION IN MARCH 2020 WILL NOT HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN EXISTING CIRCUMSTANCES

* INFORMED BY MAJOR SUPPLIER THAT IT WILL NO LONGER SUPPLY ITS TIMEPIECES TO CO’S HONG KONG RETAIL STORE AFTER MID-AUGUST THIS YEAR

* RECOGNIZES THAT TERMINATION OF SUPPLY BY SUPPLIER WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT ON GROUP’S REVENUE, CASH FLOW AND NET PROFITS

* SUPPLY OF BRANDED LUXURY TIMEPIECES FOR SALE IN GROUP'S OTHER STORES IN MAINLAND CHINA IS NOT AFFECTED