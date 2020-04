April 8 (Reuters) - Asia Enterprises Holding Ltd:

* ASIA ENTERPRISES HOLDING LTD - UPDATE ON GROUP’S OPERATIONS IN VIEW OF COVID-19

* ASIA ENTERPRISES- RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY FOR EXEMPTION OF SUSPENSION OF WORKPLACE ACTIVITIES AT PREMISES IN SINGAPORE

* ASIA ENTERPRISES HOLDING - WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS STEEL DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS