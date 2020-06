June 18 (Reuters) - Asia-express Logistics Holdings Ltd :

* ASIA-EXPRESS LOGISTICS SEES LOSS FOR YEAR OF ABOUT HK$2.0 MILLION TO HK$4.0 MILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO EFFECT OF TRADE-WAR BETWEEN PRC & U.S & COVID-19 OUTBREAK WHICH RESULTED IN A DECREASE IN REVENUE