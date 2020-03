March 27 (Reuters) - Asia Hotel PCL:

* SERVICES OF THE HOTEL WHICH INCLUDE RESTAURANTS, BANQUETS, SPA, AND GYM ARE CLOSED DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* HOTEL WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED, STARTING APRIL 1, 2020

* TIMEFRAME OF TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF HOTEL IS 1 MONTH OR UNTIL CURRENT SITUATION OF PANDEMIC IS RESOLVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: