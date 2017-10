Oct 17 (Reuters) - Asia Investment Finance Group Ltd

* Entered into cooperative agreement with DeWe Holding Group and Li Xiaopeng

* Under agreement AIFER and DWG/ Li Xiaopeng intend to establish JV Co in Hong Kong to jointly invest in energy projects​​

* ‍HK JV company will be held as to 51% by AIFER and 49% by DWG/Li​