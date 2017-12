Dec 28 (Reuters) - Asia Pacific Data Centre Group:

* APDC OFFERS NEXTDC SALE OF PORTFOLIO AT $300 MILLION

* NEXTDC HAS 20 BUSINESS DAYS IN WHICH TO EXERCISE THEIR FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL

* 360 CAPITAL GROUP ADVISED APDC THAT CURRENTLY THEY ARE SUPPORTIVE OF DISPOSAL OF PORTFOLIO AT $300 MILLION OR ABOVE​