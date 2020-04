April 6 (Reuters) - Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd :

* COVID19 AND SUSPENSION MAY HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND UNAUDITED HY RESULTS

* CASINOS IN PHILIPPINES & CAMBODIA HAD SUSPENDED OPERATIONS FROM 16 MARCH & 1 APRIL

* CONSIDERS LESSEES MAY HAVE DIFFICULTIES IN PAYING LEASE RENTAL IN AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF ABOUT HK$2.3 MILLION