Feb 11 (Reuters) - Asia Resources Holdings Ltd:

* DUE TO CURRENT SITUATION REGARDING NOVEL CORONAVIRUS, COMPANY HEREBY POSTPONES SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

* COMPANY POSTPONES SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING TO 3 MARCH

* DUE TO POSTPONEMENT OF SGM, BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS OF CO WILL BE CHANGED