March 31 (Reuters) - Asia Television Holdings Ltd:

* LOSS FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 426.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB800.5 MILLION

* FY TURNOVER RMB156.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB166 MILLION

* FORTHCOMING FINANCIAL YEAR EXPECTED TO BE CHALLENGING DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK