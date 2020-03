March 19 (Reuters) - Asia Television Holdings Ltd:

* THERE WERE DEGREE OF ADVERSE IMPACT ON OPERATION & OPERATING ENVIRONMENT IN PRC IN SHORT-RUN DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* IMPACT ON OPERATIONS INCLUDE DELAYED RESUMPTION OF FACTORY PRODUCTION POST CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAY & LOWER WORKFORCE MOBILITY WITHIN COUNTRY

* EXPECTED THAT THERE MIGHT BE A POSSIBLE DELAY IN PUBLISHING ANNUAL RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2019