March 23 (Reuters) - AsiaInfo Technologies Ltd:

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.252 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED

* FY REVENUE OF SOFTWARE BUSINESS ABOUT RMB5,718.7 MILLION, UP 10.1%

* COVID-19 HAVE HAD A CERTAIN TEMPORARY IMPACT ON OPERATIONS OF GROUP SINCE 2020

* AT PRESENT, GROUP’S OPERATION IS GENERALLY STABLE

* PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE RMB408.8 MILLION VERSUS RMB204.1 MILLION