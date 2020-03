BRIEF-Asiakastieto Cancels 2020 Guidance

March 27 (Reuters) - Asiakastieto Group Plc:

* REG-ASIAKASTIETO GROUP CANCELS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO POTENTIAL COVID-19 IMPACTS AND ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY

* IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO RELIABLY PREDICT POTENTIAL IMPACT ON ASIAKASTIETO GROUP’S REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

* DUE TO UNCERTAIN OUTLOOK, WE WILL ADJUST OUR PLANNED FIXED COST BASE BY 5 MILLION EUROS DURING REST OF YEAR TO SECURE SHORT-TERM PROFITABILITY AND CASH FLOW

* GENERAL ECONOMIC SITUATION AND DECREASED CUSTOMER ACTIVITY ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE DEMAND AND HAVE AN EFFECT ALSO ON DEMAND OF ASIAKASTIETO’S SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)