BRIEF-Asiakastieto Group Says Will Acquire UC For Eur 339.8 Mln

April 24 (Reuters) - Asiakastieto Group Plc:

* REG-ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC AND UC AB HAVE AGREED ON A COMBINATION - THE TWO COMPANIES WILL CREATE A STRONGER FUTURE TOGETHER

* SAYS ASIAKASTIETO WILL ACQUIRE UC FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION VALUED AT EUR 339.8 MILLION

* SAYS COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED DURING Q2 OF 2018

* SAYS DEAL CONSISTS OF EUR 98.8 MILLION IN CASH AND 8,828,343 NEWLY ISSUED SHARES IN ASIAKASTIETO

* ASIAKASTIETO GROUP - CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS OF UC WILL OWN ABOUT 36.9 PERCENT, CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS OF ASIAKASTIETO ABOUT 63.1 PERCENT OF SHARES IN ASIAKASTIETO

* ASIAKASTIETO-COMBINATION EXPECTED TO RESULT IN CREATION OF SHAREHOLDER VALUE VIA TARGETED ESTIMATED ANNUAL SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST EUR 17 MILLION