April 7 (Reuters) - AsiaMedic Ltd:

* ON-SITE HEALTH SCREENING ACTIVITIES WITH SINGAPORE HEALTH PROMOTION BOARD WILL BE PUT ON HOLD FROM 7 APRIL TO 4 MAY

* GROUP’S REVENUE WILL BE AFFECTED DURING CIRCUIT BREAKER PERIOD

* INTERNATIONAL CLINIC WILL OPERATE AS NORMAL EXCEPT THAT IT WILL BE CLOSED ON SATURDAY MORNINGS FROM 7 APRIL TO 4 MAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: