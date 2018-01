Jan 23 (Reuters) - Asiamet Education Group Bhd:

* CLARIFIES ON THE EDGE MALAYSIA‘S ARTICLE TITLED “ASIAMET LOOKING TO DIVEST ALL ITS ASSETS”‍​

* CLARIFIES THAT INDICATIVE PRICES OF PROPERTIES STATED IN ARTICLE DIFFERS FROM VALUATIONS AS CONDUCTED BY CO’S APPOINTED VALUERS Source text (bit.ly/2F6w5PH) Further company coverage: