4 days ago
BRIEF-Asian American Medical updates on collaboration agreement
August 8, 2017 / 5:34 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Asian American Medical updates on collaboration agreement

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Asian American Medical Group Ltd:

* AAMG to collaborate with Grand Hantha International Hospital

* Asian American Medical Group to partner with Grand Hantha Company Limited

* Partnership to provide clinical services for Grand Hantha International Hospital

* Gold Bell Healthcare Ventures Company Limited, will enter into a 50:50 joint venture with GHCL

* Under JV agreement, Gold Bell Healthcare Ventures Co will identify and engage service providers to provide clinical services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

