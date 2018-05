May 14 (Reuters) - Asian Mineral Resources Ltd:

* ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES ANNOUNCES DIVESTMENT OF BAN PHUC NICKEL MINE

* ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LTD - TO DIVEST ITS 90% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN BAN PHUC NICKEL MINE IN VIETNAM TO TA KHOA MINING LIMITED

* ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LTD - DEAL FOR $3.5 MILLION