Feb 26 (Reuters) - Asian Pac Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 5.5 MILLION RGT; QTRLY REVENUE 49.9 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 32.6 MILLION RGT,QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 2.9 MILLION RGT

* GROUP SEES PERFORMANCE OF MALL & CAR PARK OPERATIONS WILL BE AFFECTED BY OUTBREAK OF CORONA VIRUS IN WUHAN, CHINA Source text here Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)