June 5 (Reuters) - Asian Terminals Inc:

* CONFIRMS EXECUTION OF SOME EXPANSION PROGRAMS WITH BUDGET OF ABOUT $90 MILLION IS BEING DELAYED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* SEES FY CONTAINER VOLUME 20% TO 30% BELOW LAST YEAR’S LEVELS

* DOES NOT EXPECT SIGNIFICANT RECOVERY IN CARGO THROUGHPUT UNTIL AT LEAST AUG OR SEPT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: