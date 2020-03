March 20 (Reuters) - Australian Securities & Investments Commission:

* AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES & INVESTMENTS COMMISSION SAYS COVID-19 MAY TEMPORARILY IMPACT COMPANIES’ ABILITY TO HOLD AGMS

* AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES & INVESTMENTS COMMISSION SAYS WILL TAKE NO ACTION IF AGMS ARE POSTPONED FOR 2 MONTHS; THAT IS, UNTIL END OF JULY Source: bit.ly/2Uf5Dwg