April 27 (Reuters) - Australian Securities and Investment Commission:

* SAYS INSURERS SHOULD BE FLEXIBLE IN DEALING WITH CONSUMERS’ SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES IN CURRENT COVID-19 ENVIRONMENT

* INSURERS CAN CONSIDER WHERE APPROPRIATE & REASONABLE, MEASURES INCLUDING PREMIUM 'HOLIDAYS', DEFERRALS, OR REDUCTIONS FOR PERIOD OF TIME